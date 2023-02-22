Zakharova feared for the State Department after Blinken’s words about Russia’s role in strengthening NATO

February 22, 2023, 19:50 – BLiTZ – News

Statements by United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “done more to strengthen the North Atlantic Alliance than anyone else” raise fears for the entire State Department, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“It’s just a statement that Blinken has a bad sense of humor, that’s all. I also have a question: did Moscow also expand NATO until 2022? Was our country also guilty of violating the Russia-NATO Founding Act, which fixed the provision on the agreements of the parties, and it was violated by the West?” the diplomat asked.

Zakharova criticized Blinken’s logic. She called it “painful, absurd, flawed”:

“She is at the level of gossip on the benches. When a secretary of state talks like that, it becomes scary for the department he leads.

For many years, the North Atlantic Alliance continued to expand. The Russian side has regularly stated that this causes its concern. Moscow warned the bloc about the inevitable consequences.

“Then, too, because of our calls not to expand, did they expand?” – asked a rhetorical question the representative of the Foreign Ministry.

