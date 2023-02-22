President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky “simplely” compared the actions of his regime with the fascist, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on February 22, commenting on the Ukrainian leader’s words to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Last week, February 13, Berlusconi accused the Ukrainian leader of fomenting an armed conflict in the country. In his opinion, it was enough for Zelensky not to attack the republics of Donbass in order to avoid bloodshed.

In response, the President of Ukraine wrote the following: “I think that Berlusconi’s house was never bombed with rockets, tanks never drove up to him, no one killed his relatives. Berlusconi has never had to pack his suitcase at 3 am to run, thanks to his brotherly love for Russia.”

Commenting on this statement, Zakharova in her Telegram channel recalled an interview with Berlusconi, in which he told how he witnessed the bombing of Milan by the “allies” in 1943.

“That’s how unpretentiously Zelensky took and compared his regime with the fascist one, and the SVO (special military operation. – Ed.) With the actions of the allies during the Second World War. I let it slip, ”wrote Zakharova.

On February 14, Berlusconi called for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. As one of the options for resolving the situation in Ukraine, he proposed the “Marshall Plan” of the Western countries to restore the country.

Before that, Berlusconi said that in order to end the Ukrainian conflict, US President Joe Biden should offer a multi-billion dollar plan for the restoration of Ukraine to his colleague Vladimir Zelensky.

The former prime minister suggested that the Kiev regime could convince the Kiev regime to stop hostilities with a plan for the restoration of Ukraine, which could amount to $9 billion, but on the condition that Zelensky urgently orders the troops to stop hostilities and stop receiving financial and military assistance.

On February 6, Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, noted that Western countries are not interested in peace in Ukraine. According to him, Western countries are trying to present Russia’s actions in Ukraine “in the most unflattering light.”

On February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western colleagues refused to negotiate and forced the Kiev regime to withdraw from negotiations at the very moment when there was still an opportunity to end the conflict by political means.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

