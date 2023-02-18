Zakharova reacted to the recognition of the EC in the preparation of sanctions for the Russian Federation even before the NWO

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on Saturday, February 18, commented on the words of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, about the preparation of anti-Russian sanctions two months before Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass.

“For my part, I can add: the EU had plans to include me in sanctions at the suggestion of the United States already at the end of 2021 with the amazing wording “for facilitating the deployment of troops on the territory of Ukraine,” she wrote in her Telegram channel.

Zakharova stressed that the EU and the US were preparing thoroughly and worked out the provocation in detail, fanning the flames of the conflict.

The corresponding statement was made by the head of the EC earlier that day at the Munich Security Conference. In her speech, she noted that the EU, together with the United States, began developing large-scale economic sanctions against Russia back in December 2021.

In addition, according to von der Leyen, the EU needs to comprehensively increase pressure on Russia, as well as expand the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, for which the entire European industry will have to be mobilized.

February 17 acting Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the EU Kirill Logvinov said that the European Union must stop the hybrid war launched against Moscow in order to resume relations with Russia. He also stressed that the permanent mission of the Russian Federation does not have the goal of returning relations with the EU to the previous level, since interaction will have to be built anew.

The day before, the United States announced its intention to introduce a new package of anti-Russian sanctions on February 24. It was noted that the sanctions would also affect the Russian military-industrial complex and the supply of high-tech equipment.

The EU also announced its intention to adopt the next, tenth package of sanctions against Moscow on February 24th. About 130 individuals and legal entities, including journalists and military officials, may be blacklisted.

Also, a new round of restrictions involves the introduction of additional trade bans on the export of goods from the EU to the Russian Federation, including trucks, as well as construction equipment. The measures may also affect several banks, including Alfa-Bank, Rosbank, Tinkoff, as well as the National Wealth Fund of Russia.

Western states have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.

