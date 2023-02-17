Zakharova responded to China’s call for a ceasefire

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on February 17 responded to the call of China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun to cease fire in Ukraine and sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible.

As Zakharova noted, Russia did not refuse the proposal for negotiations, however, Kyiv legally banned negotiations with Russia in September 2022.

“The US-led Kiev regime has blocked negotiations that it initiated,” she said. RBC.

Earlier in the day, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun, speaking at a meeting of the organization’s Security Council on the anniversary of the Minsk agreements, said that China called on Russia and Ukraine to cease fire and begin peace talks as soon as possible.

On January 13, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, pointed to Russia’s readiness to complete the NVO if its goals are achieved through negotiations. Otherwise, he said, the tasks will be carried out by military means.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Vershinin said on February 11 that Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but without preconditions and only on the basis of the existing reality.

In turn, Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, said on February 6 that Western countries are not interested in peace in Ukraine. According to him, the West continues to push back the prospects for peace with the supply of weapons.

Prior to that, on February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated that world leaders are not trying to convince Ukraine to return to peace talks.

The last face-to-face round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine took place on March 29, 2022 in Turkey. In October of the same year, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow. Then the President of the country Vladimir Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the impossibility of holding negotiations while Vladimir Putin is the President of the Russian Federation.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

