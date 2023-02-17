Zakharova ridiculed Nuland’s statement about the peace prize for Netanyahu for Russia’s “withdrawal” from Ukraine

February 17, 2023, 10:28 – BLiTZ – News

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, spoke about the statement by the Deputy Head of the State Department for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland. We are talking about her promise to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to which he will receive the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in “withdrawing” the Russian army from the territory of Ukraine.

In her Telegram channel, Zakharova published a post where she stated that she did not know that the US Deputy Secretary of State was able to influence the decisions of the Nobel Committee.

“Victoria, is it better for the settlement of the Middle East conflict and the full-blooded existence of the state of Palestine? Or is it completely unrealistic? <…> By the way, I didn’t know that it was Nuland who makes decisions for the Nobel Committee, ”the Russian diplomat shared her thoughts.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry also wondered why Nuland could afford such statements. Zakharova suggested that perhaps the members of the White House administration are affected in this way by the approaching spring.

