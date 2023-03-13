Zakharova terms Kuleba’s words about Russia’s unwillingness to negotiate a lie

The words of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that Russia allegedly does not want to negotiate a peaceful settlement of the conflict are a grand lie. This statement was made on Sunday, March 12, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

In particular, she commented on Kuleba’s words that he “does not see any desire for negotiations on the part of Russia.”

“A grandiose lie, given that it was the regime he represents at the legislative level that banned these same negotiations with Russia,” Zakharova said in her Telegram channel.

Earlier, on March 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow does not see Ukraine’s desire to start a serious dialogue on resolving the conflict. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed out that the “Western masters” of the Ukrainian leader do not want a peaceful settlement of the conflict and constantly declare the need to defeat Russia on the battlefield in order to be able to talk with it from a position of strength.

Prior to this, on March 7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no prerequisites for the transition of the situation in Ukraine to a peaceful course. He added that Russia is achieving its goals through a special operation.

The last face-to-face round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine took place on March 29, 2022 in Turkey. Later, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow. On October 4, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of negotiations.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.