March 16 - BLiTZ. The United States can use the services of a private Ukrainian company that allegedly undermined the Nord Stream to raise its fallen drone from the Black Sea, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/MariaVladimirovnaZakharova/5003">wrote</a> in her telegram channel, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

Thus, she reacted to statements by White House Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby about the prospects for the United States to get the MQ-9 Reaper that fell on March 14 in the Black Sea west of Crimea. Kirby said the U.S. did not retrieve the drone, and is unlikely to be able to, as it fell “very, very deep into the Black Sea.”

“John, get the phone number from The New York Times of a private Ukrainian company that, according to American propaganda, blew up the Nord Stream pipelines very, very deep in the Baltic Sea. These, judging by your newspapers, are specialists in deep flight. They will get it, ”advised Kirby Zakharova.

Recall that an American UAV with transponders turned off crossed the border of a temporary no-fly zone established by Russia 75 miles from Crimea. Russian fighters went to intercept, but did not have time to make contact with him, as the drone lost control and crashed. Later, the Pentagon said that Russian pilots poured fuel onto the drone.

