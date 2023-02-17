The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the French attempts to originate the poet Alexander Pushkin a new abnormality. She posted this message in her Telegram channel.

She said that the French Embassy in the Central African Republic launched a series of lectures on outstanding figures of French culture. The first lecture was dedicated to Pushkin. At the same time, a diplomat from Paris presented the poet as “an African-French figure with Russian roots.”

“Aivazovsky and Kuindzhi are Ukrainians, Pushkin is a Frenchman – a new abnormality,” a representative of the Foreign Ministry commented on the news.

Earlier, on February 14, it was reported that 20 million books in Russian were written off in Ukraine as part of the “derussification of libraries”.

On January 18, ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov, in an interview with Izvestia, said that the Ukrainian authorities are pursuing an aggressive policy towards the Russian language. According to him, the position of the Kyiv authorities has become absolutely obstructive – it is banned everywhere, with the exception of family communication.

According to the former Ukrainian prime minister, now everything has been done in the country in order to destroy the Russian language, in particular, Russian literature is banned, and monuments are being demolished.

Last October, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said that the Russian language should completely disappear from the territory of Ukraine “as an element of hostile propaganda and brainwashing.”

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly noted the absurdity of attempts to abolish Russian culture. In addition, on October 14, 2022, he stated that Russia should not act by analogy with other countries and cancel Ukrainian culture.