The deception of the West regarding the goals of the Minsk agreements requires fixation and qualification in the legal space. Thus, the politicians who signed the agreements deceived the entire world community, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“The fact that these countries, these politicians have deceived the world community, and, first of all, the people of Ukraine fell victim to their deception, requires mandatory fixation in the legal space. There should be not just conversations, but there should be qualifications, which should be given by lawyers. After all, they deceived the UN Security Council, ”the diplomat said on the air of the Right to Know program on the TV channel TVC 11 February.

According to her, the leaders of Germany, France and Ukraine initially did not intend to fulfill the terms of the Minsk agreements, and they signed them so that the Kyiv regime would have time to rearm. Zakharova pointed out that this is a deception on a global scale and believes that in this way a blow was dealt to world security.

In December 2022, former German chancellor Angela Merkel said the purpose of the Minsk agreements was to try to give Ukraine time to build up Kyiv’s forces against Russia. The politician noted that all countries participating in the Minsk agreements understood that the conflict in Ukraine was only suspended, and the problem itself was not resolved.

In the same month, Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, said that Western countries were simply leading Russia by the nose on the issue of the Minsk agreements.

On February 9, Spiegel published an interview with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he stated that he had independently decided not to comply with the Minsk agreements.

The Minsk agreements are a package of documents adopted in 2014–2015 to resolve the situation in southeastern Ukraine. The Minsk Protocol was signed on September 5, 2014 in the capital of Belarus by members of the contact group, as well as the heads of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). The so-called Minsk-2 – a set of measures to implement the Minsk agreements – was agreed in Minsk in February 2015 by the leaders of Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine at the summit.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

