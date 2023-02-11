February 12, 2023, 00:26 – Public News Service – OSN

Speaking about the investigative work carried out by correspondent Seymour Hersh regarding the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation noted that they have plenty of factual base.

She pointed to the fact that an interesting issue in this light is the actions of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which should convene a summit on this topic.

“There are more than enough facts here: the explosion of the pipeline, the presence of a motive, circumstantial evidence obtained by journalists. So when will an emergency NATO summit meet to review the situation?” – reads the text of the publication posted as part of her personal Telegram channel.

Recall, a politician from the United States of America, Ajamu Baraka, pointed to the fact that reducing the power of the Federal Republic of Germany is the second goal of the American government as part of the confrontation unfolding on Ukrainian territory.

With such a statement, he spoke as part of a discussion on the topic that it was the United States that was responsible for the attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Read more about this in the material of the Public News Service.

