Connect with us
Zakharova waits for NATO to convene summit because of Hersh's Nord Stream investigation

News

Zakharova waits for NATO to convene summit because of Hersh’s Nord Stream investigation

Published on

February 12, 2023, 00:26 – Public News Service – OSN

Speaking about the investigative work carried out by correspondent Seymour Hersh regarding the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation noted that they have plenty of factual base.

She pointed to the fact that an interesting issue in this light is the actions of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which should convene a summit on this topic.

“There are more than enough facts here: the explosion of the pipeline, the presence of a motive, circumstantial evidence obtained by journalists. So when will an emergency NATO summit meet to review the situation?” – reads the text of the publication posted as part of her personal Telegram channel.

Recall, a politician from the United States of America, Ajamu Baraka, pointed to the fact that reducing the power of the Federal Republic of Germany is the second goal of the American government as part of the confrontation unfolding on Ukrainian territory.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

With such a statement, he spoke as part of a discussion on the topic that it was the United States that was responsible for the attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Read more about this in the material of the Public News Service.

Related Topics:Maria Zakharova
News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

Subscribe to BLiTZ via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to BLiTZ and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Popular

Nazis, Huns of Nazis, WW2, German, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Nazi, Germans

Opinion

Israel on an upward trajectory
SkyPower Global, SkyPower, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, ConvrtX

News

Notorious fraudster Kerry Adler runs false propaganda
Joe Biden, Pulitzer, NATO, Nord Stream, Germany, Europe, Russian

International

Joe Biden bombed Nord Stream through US Navy
Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, MIT

News

Kerry Adler and son Josh involved in blackmailing UAE residents
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, State of the Union, Edwin Pitti, SiriusXM, Megyn Kelly

International

Why Jill Biden kissed Kamala’s husband?
To Top
%d bloggers like this: