Zakharova wondered about holding an emergency NATO summit on the situation with the joint venture

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, wondered when an emergency NATO summit would be held to analyze the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines after an article by American journalist Seymour Hersh. She wrote about this in her Telegram channel on Saturday, February 11, commenting on the analysis of the material of the author of the investigation.

Journalist Alexander Sosnovsky reacted to Hersh’s investigation. In his Telegram channel he admitted that the American colleague was right. Citing sources from among those who took part in the Baltops 22 NATO exercises, Sosnovsky concluded that American miners, under the guise of exercises with sea mines, attached explosives to pipelines.

“There are more than enough facts here: the explosion of the pipeline, the presence of a motive, circumstantial evidence obtained by journalists. So when will an emergency NATO summit meet to review the situation?” Zakharova wrote.

On February 8, Hersh published his own investigation, in which, citing sources, he indicated that the explosives under the gas pipelines were planted by divers from the United States during alleged NATO exercises, and the Norwegians activated it. He also noted that the White House’s motives were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.

In response, the Pentagon, after the release of the investigation, denied the involvement of the United States in undermining the gas pipelines. In turn, the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the United States would do everything to prevent a wide discussion of Hersh’s publication.

Against the backdrop of this investigation, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov assured that the United States of America is waiting for the consequences after the Hersh investigation.

