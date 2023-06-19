Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Amidst Adipurush controversy, Vicky Kaushal’s film sees tremendous jump, earns third weekend

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection: Laxman Utekar’s small-town romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, released on June 2. The film became a huge hit. After which the film Adipurush directed by Om Rawat was released in theatres. Regarding the film, it seemed that no one would watch Vicky Kaushal’s movie, but it did not happen. It is still continuing its impressive performance at the box office.

Zara Hatle Zara Bachke box office collection

The film, bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, collected 1.89 crores and 2.34 crores on its third Saturday and Sunday. The third weekend collection is 5.31 crores, which is great after the release of Adipurush. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted the latest figures and said that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke may cross 70 crore mark on weekdays and it is possible that it may eventually cross 75 crore mark as well.

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke withstands a mighty opponent like #Adipurush in Weekend 3… Should cross ₹ 70 cr on weekdays… Also, ₹ 75 cr is now well within reach… HIT… (Week 3) Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.89 cr, Sun 2.34 cr. Total: ₹ 68.31 cr. #India biz. #ZZZB #boxoffice#ZZZB biz at a… pic.twitter.com/eX1P8rMOVP

— taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2023



Adipurush box office collection

Adipurush, Om Raut’s retelling of the epic Ramayana, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film released in theaters on 16 June. According to media reports, it earned around Rs 67 crore on the third day. The movie did a business of Rs 86.75 crore on the first day and Rs 65.25 crore on the second day. According to media reports, it earned around Rs 67 crore on the third day. The movie did a business of Rs 86.75 crore on the first day and Rs 65.25 crore on the second day. The total earning of three days is around Rs 219 crore.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bihar’s Manisha Rani gives heart to Dubai’s handsome hunk, kisses in front of camera