Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky-Sara’s magic on the first day, huge earnings

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 1: Finally Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) was released in theatres. The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar, did wonders on the very first day. However, the film received mixed reactions from critics and audiences. The movie has earned Rs 5.50-6 crore on the opening day.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke first day collection

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is a family entertainer movie, whose story revolves around two college lovebirds, Kapil and Saumya. It is a light-hearted rom-com. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the movie collected around Rs 5.50-6 crore on the first day. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is Vicky’s second biggest opener in a lead role after Uri: The Surgical Strike. Whereas, Simmba is Sara’s fourth biggest opener after Love Aaj Kal and Kedarnath. It is the sixth biggest Hindi film opener of 2023.

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ will clash with Adipurush

The coming few weeks can prove to be beneficial for ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, as no other big movie is releasing. The film will compete with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush, which is slated to release on June 16. However, the film will compete with the Hollywood animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. According to the trade analyst, Spider-Man will perform better than Vicky Kaushal’s film.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: First review of Vicky-Sara’s film out, know how people liked the film

Know what is the story



Coming to the story in simple words, the story of the film is about Indore-based Kapil Dubey (Vicky Kaushal) and his wife Soumya Chawla Dubey (Sara Ali Khan). He lives in a small house with his joint family. This is also their problem. Big family and small house. Soumya’s wish is to have her own house. In this desire to get home, Kapil and Saumya pretend to get divorced, but have to hide this drama from the family, but the family soon comes to know about this drama, but they find it real. Not only this, soon the distance between Kapil and Saumya actually comes.