Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: This weak screenplay film is able to entertain only in pieces

Movie – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Director – Laxman Utekar

Cast-Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Rakesh Bedi, Neeraj Sood, Enamul Haque, Sharib Hashmi and others

Platform – Cinema

Rating – Two and a half

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: After Luka Chuppi and Mimi director Laxman Utekar has come up with another family comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Like his previous two films, this is also a family entertainment film, which will not bore you, but like the previous two films, it has not been able to bring that effect of entertainment on the screen, which would have made the matter memorable. The story of the film needed more depth, which the film’s weak screenplay could not provide.

The story is again hidden from the family

This story of director Laxman Utekar is also hide and seek, in which there is a struggle to hide something from the family. Coming to the story in simple words, the story of the film is about Indore-based Kapil Dubey (Vicky Kaushal) and his wife Soumya Chawla Dubey (Sara Ali Khan). He lives in a small house with his joint family. This is also their problem. Big family and small house. Soumya’s wish is to have her own house. In this desire to get home, Kapil Dubey and Saumya pretend to get divorced, but have to hide this drama from the family, but the family soon comes to know about this drama, but they find it real. Not only this, soon the distance between Kapil and Saumya actually comes. Will their relationship be able to erase these distances? This is the story ahead.

pros and cons of the script

The film engages till the first half, but the story disintegrates in the second half. The game of hide and seek in the film started in the first half. There was nothing left to do in the second half. The reason for the estrangement between Soumya and Kapil has also not been properly revealed in the story. The film talks about the rigging of government housing schemes, but after a point in the story There is no focus on that, as much as the story needed. In the second half of the film, the melodrama has increased and the climax has also remained weak. In this entertainment film, the comedy has also been imposed forcefully at many places. Due to which the film has become less entertaining. Apart from this, the second half is completely It is also predictable.

great acting by the co-stars

Talking about acting, Vicky Kaushal has performed well in this romantic comedy film. He is frozen in the role of a middle class youth of a small town. Sara Ali Khan has been average, she needs to work more on her acting especially she has missed in the emotional and anger scenes. The co-star cast of the film has impressed Rakesh Bedi, Neeraj Sood, Enamul Haque, Sharib Hashmi, Vicky’s parents and his lawyer friend all have given strength to this weak scripted film with their performances.

The matter is deposited in the other aspect

An important USP of the film is its songs. Composer Sachin Jigar and lyricist Amit Bhattacharya have composed the memorable song-music of the film. The cinematography of the film also does complete justice to the film. The film has been shot in Indore, so it matches the story perfectly. Even in the language of the artists, the impression of that place has come to the fore.