Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal charged huge amount, Sara Ali Khan also got fees in crores

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Cast Fees: The film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has finally been released in theatres. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are playing the role of husband and wife in the film. This film full of laughter, drama and emotions is currently getting good reviews. Let us tell you how much Vicky has charged for playing the role of Kapil in the family comedy film.

Vicky Kaushal took a hefty fee

Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a timepass film, in which both have given strong performances. Vicky will be seen in the role of Kapil and Sara will be seen in the role of Saumya. According to media reports, Vicky has taken Rs 6 crore for the film. While the actress has taken Rs 4 crore.

Sharib Hashmi got this much amount

Sharib Hashmi is seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He got a fee of Rs 35 lakh in the film. Please tell that fans know Sharib more because of The Family Man web series. Actor Neeraj Sood got 20 lakhs and Sushmita Banerjee got 30 lakhs. At the same time, actor Inaamulhaq has received an amount of Rs 10 lakh. Rakesh Bedi has also got Rs 10 lakh only.

Know the story of the film



Coming to the story in simple words, the story of the film is about Indore-based Kapil Dubey (Vicky Kaushal) and his wife Soumya Chawla Dubey (Sara Ali Khan). They live in a small house with their joint family. This is also their problem. Big family and small house. Soumya’s wish is to have her own house. In this desire to get home, Kapil Dubey and Saumya pretend to get divorced, but have to hide this drama from the family, but the family soon comes to know about this drama, but they find it real. Not only this, soon the distance between Kapil and Saumya actually comes. Will their relationship be able to erase these distances? This is the story ahead.