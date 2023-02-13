Zavolzhsky Motor Plant intends to upgrade its V8

Specialists of the Zavolzhsky motor plant, ZMZ, part of the Sollers group, intend to upgrade their V8. The engine, which is currently produced in the carburetor version of the Euro-3 and Euro-4 environmental class, will be transferred to an electronic injection system within a few months of 2023, the portal reported on February 13. Drom.

In addition to abandoning the carburetor power system, the company is working on a version of the engine that will be produced in a dual-fuel version: gasoline, as well as gasoline and propane-butane, said Ruslan Gorevoy, general director of ZMZ. He noted that in the version on oil gas, the power of the ZMZ V8 will be more powerful. The propane-butane motor will develop 138 hp. (torque 314 Nm). The petrol version develops 124 hp. (torque 298 Nm).

ZMZ V8 is intended for primary equipment of PAZ buses.

19 it became known that Sollers announced that it would resume production of eight-cylinder engines in the first half of 2023. There is now a resurgence in market demand for our range of V8 engines, both for new buses and for the aftermarket, the factory said. The V8 production was discontinued on December 29, 2021, and the very first engine of the family was assembled in 1963. In just 58 years of production of this engine, 6,531,101 units were manufactured.

