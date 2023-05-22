Zeenat Aman praised Amitabh Bachchan for this reason, shared an unseen photo from the sets of the film Laawaris

Bollywood veteran actress Zeenat Aman (Zeenat Aman) has made her debut on Instagram some time ago. Since then, the actress is continuously sharing interesting stories with the fans. His fans listen to his stories with great interest and react to them. This time Zeenat Aman has posted a photo with Bollywood emperor Amitabh Bachchan. With this he has praised the actor.

Zeenat Aman posted a picture from the shoot of the song Kab Ke Bichhde Huye Hum Aaj from the 1981 film Laawaris. The actress writes in the caption with the photo, ‘Laawaris’ was released 42 years ago on this day, May 22, 1981. This picture is from the song “Kab Ke Bichhde Huye Hum Aaj”. I had gone to meet a friend in London and straightaway reached Kashmir to reach on time for this shoot.

Zeenat Aman further said, Amit ji and I have had such a long working relationship and I think one of the reasons why we make a good onscreen pair is our shared working style. We were both punctual, which anyone in the industry would agree is not as common among actors as they would like! Users are reacting on this.

Significantly, Zeenat Aman made her acting debut with The Evil Within (1970) opposite Dev Anand. He starred in Hulchul (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin (1977), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Don (1978), Qurbani (1980), Dostana (1980) ), Laawaris (1981), and Hum Se Hai Zamana (1983).