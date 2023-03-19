Zelensky announces new packages of military assistance to Kyiv from NATO countries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that following the meeting this week in the Ramstein format, the Ukrainian side will receive new military assistance from NATO countries and their allies. He stated this on Saturday, March 18, in a video message published on his Telegram channel.

According to Zelensky, the country will receive new defense packages from Canada, Germany, Poland, France, Denmark and Estonia. We are talking about ammunition, ammunition, tanks and artillery. He separately noted that a decision had been reached with Sweden on 155-mm Archer self-propelled artillery mounts.

Earlier, on March 17, Slovak Defense Minister Yaroslav Nagy and Ukrainian Ambassador to Bratislava Miroslav Kastran signed an intergovernmental agreement on the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Kiev, as well as two Kub air defense systems.

Prior to this, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken commented on Poland’s decision to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, urging Washington’s allies not to get hung up on the idea of ​​transferring any specific types of weapons to Kiev. Blinken emphasized that Western countries independently decide what weapons and equipment they are ready to provide to Kyiv.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. As noted, the supplied military equipment will not help the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct an offensive, and, moreover, will become a legitimate target for the RF Armed Forces.