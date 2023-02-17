Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the start of a “large-scale Russian offensive.” His words are quoted on February 16 BBC news.

“Russian attacks are already coming from several directions,” the Ukrainian leader said.

He added that the Kyiv troops can continue to resist until it becomes possible to launch a counteroffensive.

At the same time, there was no official confirmation of the offensive, which Zelensky spoke about, from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The day before, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Zelensky was destroying his country. He noted that after the end of the conflict, no one will restore Ukraine.

Prior to that, on February 11, former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor said that the defense of Ukraine in the south of the country was falling apart. According to him, armored vehicles have ceased to be a determining factor in hostilities, since the decisive factors on the battlefield are reconnaissance, surveillance and reconnaissance, tied to artillery strike systems, missiles, and conventional weapons.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.