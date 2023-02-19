President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects investments from Germany, France and Italy to restore the country. He said this on February 19 in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“We are waiting for French, German, but, of course, Italian investments. We invite your companies to work with us, come and participate in our restoration,” Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine decided to give priority to the European market. At the same time, in Africa, Kyiv plans to expand storage facilities for agricultural products.

Zelensky also noted US assistance in building up advanced technologies in Ukraine.

Earlier, on February 16, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he promised him to expand support for Kyiv and participate in the reconstruction of the country.

On February 12, Alain Juillet, a former French military intelligence officer, said that Volodymyr Zelensky had decided to transfer the rights to restore the country to an American foundation, ignoring the participation of other states. According to him, Paris supports Kyiv to the detriment of its own interests. Thus, €7.5 billion provided by the French side will be transferred to the US, which is alarming.

On February 2, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal announced that he had discussed with the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis the restoration of the country. He noted that it is necessary to create a real mechanism that will make it possible to dispose of Russia’s frozen assets and direct these funds to the needs of Kyiv. According to Shmyhal, $17 billion will be needed to restore the country in 2023.

On January 18, Shmyhal said that more than half of all energy facilities in the country were damaged. He stressed that more than 160 thousand infrastructure facilities and residential buildings require repair and restoration in the country.

Prior to that, on November 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than $1 trillion would be needed to restore the country. According to him, now Kyiv is developing a system that will allow partner countries to “take patronage” in the restoration of the regions, cities or enterprises of the country.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

