Zelensky called the accession of Belarus to the NVO unlikely

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky considers the participation of Belarusian troops in the Russian special military operation unlikely. He stated this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, February 17.

According to Zelensky, Belarusian soldiers “do not want to fight against Ukraine.”

“At the moment, in our opinion, the likelihood that Belarus will join Russia (in the NWO. – Ed.) is quite small, because it is not so easy to attract Belarusian soldiers to participate,” Zelensky said.

However, Zelensky did not rule out that the Russian military could use airfields on the territory of Belarus. At the same time, he stressed that if Minsk voluntarily joins the conflict, the republic will have to deal with the restoration of Ukraine in the future, and its leadership will fall under the tribunal. Such a decision by the Belarusian authorities, Zelensky added, would be “a big historical mistake.”

“It’s one thing when missiles fly from the territory of Belarus, planes fly from their airfields, <...> it’s another matter if you consciously go on the offensive,” Zelensky explained.

The day before, February 16, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk could enter into hostilities against Kyiv only in case of aggression from Ukraine. He stressed that if this happens, the response of Belarus will be the most severe, and the war will take on a completely different character.

Lukashenka also said more than once that Moscow is an ally of Minsk. The states have a common military grouping, but Russia has never asked Belarus to start military operations against Ukraine. At the same time, Minsk noted that it was ready for any provocations from the Ukrainian side.

Earlier, on February 9, it was reported that the border guards of Belarus in the Stolin region intercepted a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone. It was equipped with a video camera for reconnaissance.

Prior to that, on December 2, the State Border Committee of Belarus also reported on the interception of a reconnaissance drone that was heading from Ukraine. And on November 4, in Gomel, border guards intercepted a Ukrainian drone a kilometer from the border. The Border Committee then said that the drone was equipped with an infrared vision system. It was used for training in moving and dropping explosive devices, as well as reconnaissance and filming technical means of border protection on the territory of the republic.

On December 11, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, First Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Gulevich said that Minsk was most concerned about the border with Ukraine. According to him, the border service of the republic fixes the violation of the border between the two countries from the Ukrainian side.