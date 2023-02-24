Zelensky called the situation in the eastern direction of hostilities difficult

The situation in the eastern direction of hostilities is very difficult, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday, February 24.

“The situation in the east is very difficult. Painful. But we are doing everything to survive, ”the message posted on the Ukrainian leader’s Telegram channel says.

According to him, the situation in the southern direction is “very dangerous.”

The day before, February 23, as a result of offensive operations in the Donetsk direction, Russian forces destroyed more than 210 Ukrainian militants, six armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and a D-20 howitzer. Also in the Yuzhnodonetsk direction, operational-tactical aviation and artillery of the Vostok group of forces inflicted a comprehensive fire defeat on nationalist detachments near the points of Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Dobrovolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Uglesborochnaya railway station.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

