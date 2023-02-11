February 11, 2023, 23:06 – BLiTZ – News Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky removed Ruslan Dziuba from his post as deputy head of the National Guard of the State. Information about the order of the head of state is contained on his official portal.

“Dismiss Dziuba Ruslan Vladimirovich from the post of Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine,” reads the text of the widespread publication.

new code123

The mass media controlled by the Kyiv regime indicate that the duties of the dismissed military man included providing logistical work and taking care of the rear of the Armed Forces of the state.

Recall that on the territory of the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the air defense troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were brought into activity. A series of explosions were heard in the central regions.

The text of the widespread publication says that air defense systems hit a number of targets that appeared in the airspace of Donetsk. Information regarding the number and type of objects that managed to be destroyed is not distributed. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

