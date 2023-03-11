Zelensky imposes sanctions against the Russian lottery and bookmakers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions against several betting companies that allegedly may be associated with Russia, which became known on Friday, March 10.

“Zelensky imposed sanctions against a number of betting companies that are associated with the Russian Federation… The Russian lottery operator fell under the sanctions,” the decree of the Ukrainian president is quoted in the material of the Klymenko Time Telegram channel.

Earlier, on February 26, Zelensky signed three decrees that impose new sanctions on some Russians. According to him, the restrictions are directed against representatives of the sport and those who “help keep the structures of mercenaries.”

Prior to that, on February 19, Zelensky imposed sanctions on 333 Russians, including financiers and bankers.

The sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation increased after the start of a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.