Zelensky imposes sanctions on Syrian President Assad

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed personal sanctions on Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. Corresponding decree published on Zelensky’s website on Saturday, March 18.

According to the document, restrictive measures, in particular, involve blocking Assad’s assets and prohibiting the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine. Sanctions are imposed for a period of 10 years.

In addition, the sanctions list includes Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad and Prime Minister Hussein Arnus.

In addition, Zelensky introduced new restrictions against 141 legal entities from the Russian Federation and Iran.

Earlier, on March 16, Assad, in an interview for the Solovyov Live TV channel, called Zelensky a clown, and his performances were clownery. On the same day, Assad said that the people of Syria mainly support Russia’s special operation to protect the Donbass. He noted that the Syrians support Moscow in gratitude for the fight against terrorism on the territory of the republic.

The head of Syria also said that if the Syrian volunteers go to the special operation zone, then this will not happen on behalf of the state, but of their own free will.

On the evening of March 14, Assad arrived in Moscow. On the morning of March 15, accompanied by a delegation of Syrian politicians and military, he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. On the same day, he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The talks between the leaders lasted three hours. Assad’s office said that at the meeting, the presidents discussed political and economic issues – bilateral relations, joint cooperation in various forms, and recent developments in the international and regional arena.

Putin said at a meeting with Assad that he was in constant contact with him.

Assad, during negotiations with Putin, for his part, said that his visit opens a new stage in relations between Moscow and Damascus.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.