Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on 333 Russians, including financiers and bankers. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Ukraine on Sunday, February 19.

“To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated February 19, 2023 “On the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)” (attached),” the text of the decree, which was published on the website of the office, says Ukrainian President.

Those who are subject to restrictions will now have their assets blocked, trade operations limited or completely stopped, participation in privatization and leasing of state property is prohibited.

On February 5, Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel about the imposition of sanctions against 200 Russian companies and nuclear industry enterprises. The duration of the sanctions is 50 years. The list of measures includes, among other things, the blocking of assets, the restriction or complete cessation of trade operations, the restriction, partial or complete cessation of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine.

The day before, Zelensky stressed that he was coordinating the legal aspects of anti-Russian sanctions with other states. Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, the president has enacted a decision on new restrictions against 3,134 individuals and 1,374 legal entities of the Russian Federation. As the head of state emphasized, any activity aimed at supporting Moscow is being actively suppressed in the country.

Sanctions pressure on Moscow intensified after the start of a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.