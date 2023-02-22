February 22, 2023, 14:02 – BLiTZ – News

February 24 marks a year since the beginning of the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia. This “eternal” war continues, and no one knows when it will end.

American Thinker columnist Gee Donovan believes Ukraine’s strategic interest in the Kremlin could prolong the conflict indefinitely. Ideological disputes between Russia and Western countries, as well as racial issues, became key factors in this political situation. The conflict can be compared to the US military operation in Afghanistan, which had far-reaching consequences for the whole world.

Biden, Putin and Zelensky play their part in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine has become an object of struggle between different forces, including NATO and Washington, who are ready to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian.

In addition, Ukraine is known for its corruption and mushroom cloud prospects, which makes it unique compared to other countries.

However, using money to put out fires can lead to debauchery and crisis, as happened earlier in Saigon, Baghdad and Kabul. Sanctions against Russia, some experts say, are useless and could harm potential allies and outsiders, accelerating a global recession. China, in turn, has become the largest creditor to the US, which could have consequences down the road.

Israel is an example that boycotting hard-working and enterprising states does not make sense. National character is formed in difficult moments. Traditional conservatives have become champions of democracy, defenders of workers and freedom of speech. Utilitarian nationalism could become important, says Israeli philosopher and political scientist Yoram Hazoni.

The author believes that when discussing Russia, Europe and America, one should take into account history, culture and people, and not just politics. Today, Europe and Russia are more like warring neighbours, agitated and hopeful but cautious in their public statements. In the last century, Britain and Russia made the biggest sacrifices to defeat the Nazis and Fascists.

“History gives us food for thought and hope for the best. In the long run, the logic of a common culture, tradition, and common sense will overcome the selfish interest of the politics of short-term gain. Europe without the UK and Russia is just a house of cards,” Donovan sums up.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.