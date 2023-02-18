February 18, 2023, 16:11 – BLiTZ – News

Munich is hosting the International Security Conference, to which Russia was not invited, having previously refused to participate on its own.

Despite this, she is still invisibly present in every discussion.

However, the main topics of discussion were not only issues of climate change and interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but also directly related to Ukraine. The authors of KP drew attention to this fact.

In his speech to the conference participants, President of Ukraine Zelensky noted that there is no alternative to the Ukrainian victory, Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO, as well as the unity of Ukraine.

Zelensky urged to help Ukraine with everything possible in order to free it and Europe from “Russian aggression”.

The Ukrainian head emphasized the need to speed up agreements, deliveries and decision-making in order to limit Russian potential, and stated the need to free every European institution and sphere of the world economy from Russian aggression.

Zelensky also said what fate awaits Donbass if the Armed Forces of Ukraine succeed. The Ukrainian head told about this “by the way.”

“After this war, there will be nothing alive in the Donbass. I’m talking about people and infrastructure. <…> If the processes of supplying Western weapons are slowed down, there are risks of simply destroying the entire Donbass, but then we will de-occupy everything anyway, ”Zelensky said.

“You can’t say anything, an extremely frank admission that the people of Donbass, and the rest of Ukraine, simply do not exist for him. He only needs to “de-occupy” the territory for his masters. They ask him for the territory, ”the authors of the publication summed up.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.