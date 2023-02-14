February 14, 2023, 07:11 – BLiTZ – News The armed forces of the Russian Federation will use new tactics of warfare that will force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign a surrender. Yuriy Shvytkin, head of the Duma Defense Committee, stated this during a conversation with Ukraina.ru.

According to him, Zelensky must sign the surrender on February 23. The deputy stressed that the Kiev regime would not receive nuclear weapons from Western states, but the West could become a direct participant in the military conflict.

Shvytkin visited training grounds in Novosibirsk and Ugra, where he was shown new tactics of warfare. The politician assured that it is fundamentally different from the one that the Russian side used in the first stages of the NWO.

“Now this tactic is used during a special military operation. Somewhere it is consonant with the actions during the counter-terrorist operation in the Chechen Republic, but somewhere an innovation has been introduced. My visits to the training center in the LPR and the war zone confirm this, ”he summed up.

Earlier it became known that modernized combat reconnaissance vehicles BRM-1K arrived in the area of ​​the special operation. Currently, the fighters are trained in the operation of new equipment at the training grounds near Zaporozhye. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

