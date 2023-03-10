March 10 - BLiTZ. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainians definitely did not blow up the Nord Streams, which many Western media have written about in recent days, as a completely possible version.

“It is very dangerous that some independent media are taking such steps,” Zelensky said.

Thus, Zelensky has clearly distanced himself from US attempts to shift responsibility for the terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea to mysterious Ukrainian groups.

As he said those words, the President of Ukraine looked offended, probably sensing that he was being used as a whipping boy by his own “allies.”

Speaking about the Nord Streams, Zelensky unexpectedly accused “some countries” of circumventing anti-Russian sanctions for their own profit.

