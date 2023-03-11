Zelensky promises to rename Russian Federation into Muscovy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to comprehensively work out the issue of renaming Russia to Muscovy. He drew attention to the petition posted on the website of the President of Ukraine, which received more than 25,000 votes.

“The issue raised in the petition requires careful study both in the historical and cultural context and taking into account possible international legal consequences. In view of the above, I turned to the Prime Minister of Ukraine [Денису Шмыгалю] with a request for its comprehensive elaboration, in particular with the involvement of scientific institutions, ”cites Zelensky’s response to the Strana.ua Telegram channel on Saturday, March 11.

The President of Ukraine demanded to notify him and the author of the petition about the progress of the issue.

At the end of November 2022, a petition appeared on the website of the President of Ukraine with a proposal to rename Russia to Muscovy. The petition gained about 50 votes out of 25,000 required for consideration by the Ukrainian president in a day. But in six months, apparently, the required number of signatures was collected.

At the same time, in November, Kyiv sausage, which used to be Moskovskaya, appeared in grocery supermarkets in Kyiv. Prior to that, in May, the country began to rename the usual food.

Prior to this, on August 31, 2021, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, proposed to rename Ukraine to Ukrus. So she responded to the statement of the adviser to the office of the Ukrainian president Oleksiy Arestovich, who stated the need to change the name of the country to Rus-Ukraine.