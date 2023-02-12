Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on the formation of the Chernihiv city military administration, the document is dated February 7 and published on the website of the head of the republic.

“To form the Chernihiv city military administration of the Chernihiv district of the Chernihiv region,” the presidential decree says.

As follows from the document, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Chernihiv Regional State Administration were instructed to carry out activities related to the formation of a military administration.

In December 2022, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the question of the possibility of liberating Chernihiv and Odessa would depend on the choice of citizens. Now the main task is to protect the people of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

At the same time, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that, in his opinion, Odessa and Chernigov should be released in connection with the continued supply of weapons to Ukraine and taking into account the actions that the collective West is taking.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

