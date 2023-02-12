Connect with us
Zelensky spoke about world leaders who are "afraid" of Kyiv

Zelensky spoke about world leaders who are "afraid" of Kyiv

February 12, 2023 – There are heads of powers on the planet who view the Kyiv Reshim in a negative light, who are "afraid" of it. This point of view was shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of a trip to an event hosted by the banking company JP Morgan.

“Today there are some pessimists among world leaders who believe that Ukraine needs 10 years to become an EU member. But sometimes they are even afraid of our spirit, our energy,” reads the text of the statement made by the politician.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the Ukrainian establishment hopes for the admission of the state to the European Union after a two-year period. Plans for becoming a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, he moved before the end of the confrontation with the Russian Federation.

He pointed to the fact that the country wanted “security guarantees”, pointing to the fact that joining NATO would best serve this function. The politician stressed that Kyiv will be accepted before most countries approve the country’s requests.

Recall that the head of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, appointed by the Kyiv regime, shared information that three rockets were fired at the capital of the region at night. The attack led to the defeat of a local infrastructure facility.

He pointed to the fact that S-300 air defense systems, which are air defense systems, were used as part of the strikes. It should be recalled that they cannot be used for attack. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

