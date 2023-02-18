February 18, 2023, 10:34 – BLiTZ – News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Munich Conference again called on colleagues from Western countries to increase the supply of equipment. However, many simply ignored his signals, foreign sources say.

In his speech, Zelensky explicitly said that the military potential of the RF Armed Forces would increase, which would lead them to victory over the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Therefore, the West should increase arms supplies to Ukraine in the near future.

So, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in response to Zelensky’s calls, said that now is not the time for hasty decisions. According to him, Europe is in uncharted territory, and “there is no plan to confront a nuclear power.”

“Many of the questions raised about the West’s commitment to Ukraine and Europe’s future security architecture have remained unanswered,” MK reports from The Guardian.

In turn, French President Emmanuel Macron added that the question is “how to fix and create” the current imperfect balance, allowing Russia to build something sustainable for itself.

On Saturday, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries are also due to meet to discuss further steps on the Ukrainian issue.

