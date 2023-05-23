Zelenskyy sought help from G7 countries, said- solidarity is necessary to protect democracy

Amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia ukraine President Zelenskyy sought support from the G7 countries. Clear global leadership is needed to protect democracy, he said. On the other hand, the G7 countries have urged China to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

These countries are included in the G7 group

The G-7 is a group of countries with the world’s seven largest developed economies. This includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and America.

What G7 countries said on Ukraine war

G-7 The leaders said that they do not wish to harm China and seek a constructive and stable relationship with China, recognizing the importance of having open dialogue with China and expressing its concerns directly. It said, “We call on China to press Russia to stop its military offensive, and to unconditionally withdraw all its troops from Ukraine immediately.”

Quad leaders expressed deep concern over Russia-Ukraine war, said- disputes resolved through dialogue and diplomacy

PM Modi said on Ukraine war, need to raise voice together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a session of the G-7 summit held in Hiroshima city of Japan that he does not consider the current situation in Ukraine as an issue of politics or economy, but of humanity and human values. He called upon all countries to respect international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Need to raise voice together: PM Modi

Addressing a session of the G-7 meeting, PM Modi strongly advocated raising voice together against unilateral attempts to change the status quo and said that all countries should respect the United Nations Charter, international law and each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Integrity must be respected.

Will do whatever is possible to resolve the conflict: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said, also mentioned the talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said that he will do whatever is possible to resolve the conflict. He said, and to solve this situation, whatever will be made of India, we will try as much as possible. Mentioning Lord Buddha, the Prime Minister said that Lord Buddha has been followed for thousands of years in India and Japan and there is no such problem in the modern age, whose solution we cannot find in the teachings of Buddha.