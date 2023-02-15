Zhirinovsky’s forecast capsule to be opened in 2036

The capsule with the forecasts of former LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky will be opened in 2036. Yaroslav Nilov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, announced this to journalists on Wednesday, February 15.

The deputy said that the politician did not have diaries, and everything that he said on camera and on the recorder is in the public domain.

“The only thing he left as his forecasts, and what we will be able to find out only after 2030, is in a capsule in the LDPR Museum. We will open it in 2036, and the next ones, we are convinced, his predictions will come true,” Nilov shared.

The politician also noted that earlier on the Internet, someone deliberately published false information about Zhirinovsky’s alleged forecasts in order to increase the number of his subscribers.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky died at the age of 75 on April 6, 2022 after a long illness. In early February, he was hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus. Subsequently, it was reported that the former State Duma deputy had a septic shock, and also a lung failed. On April 8, the politician was buried at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow.

On July 7, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting with the leadership of the State Duma and the leaders of the Duma factions, said that the prophecies of Vladimir Zhirinovsky were coming true. He also stressed that the former head of the Liberal Democratic Party was an excellent politician and versatile person.

