March 14 - BLiTZ. Russia extended the grain deal, depriving itself of the opportunity to conduct offensive operations in Ukraine. About this in an interview with the public "Putin in TELEGRAM" <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/c/1428699099/14997">declared</a> Russian military blogger, founder of the Battle for Donbass movement Aleksey Zhivov.

In his opinion, Russia needs guarantees for the export of agricultural products and ammonia fertilizers, but these guarantees have not been previously fulfilled by the United States, which did not give the Russian Federation access to sales markets. Fraud is still possible.

Zhivov also stressed that the grain deal hinders the conduct of a special military operation.

“While we are inside the grain deal, there can be no talk of any offensive towards Nikolaev and Odessa and the release of Transnistria and the blocking of Ukrainian exports,” the expert noted.

You need to either fight with the enemy or trade, Zhivov also noted. However, according to him, the Kremlin apparently has more information and sees a real benefit in the grain deal.

Recall that the grain deal was first concluded in July 2022. It assumes unimpeded export of grain from three ports of Ukraine, including Odessa. Her term expired March 18, 2023. On Tuesday, March 14, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the extension for 60 days of the package agreement on the export of grain from Ukrainian ports.

Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.