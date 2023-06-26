ZIM vs USA Dream11: These players from Zimbabwe and USA will make you rich! See Best Dream11 Team

ZIM vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Zimbabwe will face the United States of America on Monday in the 17th match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023. This match between the two teams will be played at Harare Sports Club at 12.30 pm Indian time. Zimbabwe on Saturday pulled off the first major upset of the tournament with a 35-run win over the West Indies and qualified for the Super 6. On the other hand, USA is out of this tournament after losing three matches in a row. So let’s know which players can be selected to make the best Dream 11 for this match.

pitch report

The Harare Sports Club pitch is more suited to batsmen than bowlers. Batsmen can trust the bounce of the pitch and play their shots freely. Spinners, in particular, can cause problems for the batsmen as the pitch can offer some turn and bounce. Chasing the total would be a favorite option here, the average first innings score being 300.

Zim vs USA Dream11

Captain- Craig Erwin

Vice-Captain- Sikandar Raza

Wicketkeepers- Joylord Gumby, Shayan Jahangir

Batsmen- Craig Ervine, Steven Taylor, Gajanand Singh

Allrounders – Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers- Jasdeep Singh, Richard Nagarwa, Blessing Mujarabani, Saurabh Netrawalkar

Possible playing 11 of both the teams

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumby (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarwa, Blessing Muzarbani, Tendai Chatara

United States of america: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones (c), Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netrawalkar, Ali Khan

Disclaimer – Team building and playing on Dream11 is easy, so it can take some getting used to. There is also financial risk involved so play at your own risk. We never encourage such games. The purpose of publishing this article here is only to keep you updated with the information.