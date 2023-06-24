ZIM vs WI Dream11: These players of Zimbabwe and West Indies will make you rich! See Best Dream11 Team

ZIM vs WI Dream11 Prediction: playing in zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier The excitement of the competition continues. Meanwhile, on Saturday, June 24, in the 13th match of the tournament, the teams of Zimbabwe and West Indies will be face to face. Both the teams have won 2-2 matches so far and now their eyes are on winning this match and making it to the top 6 teams. In such a situation, a high-voltage clash can be seen between two strong teams. Let’s know about the Dream11 team of this match.

Who has the upper hand in Zimbabwe and West Indies

Zimbabwe and West Indies teams have come face to face in ODI format a total of 48 times. Out of which two-time world champions, West Indies have won 36 games, while Zimbabwe have won 10. There one match ended in a tie and one without any result. Let us tell you that West Indies won the last match played against Zimbabwe by 4 wickets during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

pitch report

Harare Sports Club is a high scoring venue. Three games have been played on this ground in this tournament. Zimbabwe chased down 319 and 291 while West Indies scored 339 batting first against Nepal. This shows that there is not much for the bowlers, but batsmen from both sides will enjoy batting here. In such a situation, another big scoring match can be seen on Saturday. The match will start at 12.30 pm Indian time.

ZIM vs WI Dream 11

Captain: Shai Hope

Vice Captain: Jason Holder

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Clive Madden

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Johnson Charles, Brandon King

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Bowler: Alzarri Joseph

ZIM vs WI Likely Playing 11

Zimbabwe : Craig Ervine (c), Clive Madende (wk), Joylord Gumby, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarwa, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Mujarbani

West Indies : Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akil Hossein

