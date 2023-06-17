Zimbabwe Cricket announces dates for inaugural edition of Jim Afro T10

Harare, June 17 (Hindustan Times). Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Friday announced the dates for the much-anticipated Jim Afro T10 League. Organized under the joint aegis of ZC and T Ten Global Sports, the tournament will begin on July 20 and conclude on July 29.

All the matches of the inaugural edition of the franchise-based T10 tournament will be played in Harare. The league will have six privately owned teams. The dates and schedule of the players’ auction will be announced soon.

ZC Managing Director Givmore Makoni said, “The launch of franchise-based cricket in the form of Jim Afro T10 is a historic moment in the history of the game in Zimbabwe and I am very proud to be associated with it. Lots of love has been received and I am sure T Ten Global Sports initiative with T10 format will receive immense love and support from the audience from 20th July.”

Rajiv Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, T10 Sports Management, said, “July 20th will be a historic day for T10 Sports and also for Gym Afro T10, as we begin our journey in Zimbabwe. This is a country that holds a special place in the history of cricket and I have no doubt in my mind that the cricket family in this country will enjoy the tournament.”

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of T Ten Global Sports, said, “Spreading our wings and associating with a country like Zimbabwe is an important chapter in our story, and we can’t wait to kick start the 10-day celebration of cricket in Harare.” We are delighted to be working with Zimbabwe Cricket and look forward to this partnership extending beyond 10 overs.”