The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have begun using new types of mines on the Kremensky sector of the front in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was told on February 12 by a reconnaissance officer of the Western Military District (ZVO), who is performing tasks in this direction.

“Regular Petals are scattered and some new ones, we have not seen these before. People who have been here for quite a long time have not seen such things, ”he quotes him. “RIA News”.

According to the intelligence officer, Russian forces are waiting for sappers to inspect new mines. As he stressed, the Armed Forces of Ukraine scatter mines with the help of cluster shells.

Earlier, on February 6, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that Ukrainian militants were mining high-rise buildings in Vuhledar in case of retreat.

In January, the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch, which monitors, investigates and documents human rights violations in more than 70 countries around the world, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used banned Lepestok anti-personnel mines in the Izyum region. This resulted in the death of 11 civilians.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

