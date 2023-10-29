A state for terrorists, that exactly is two-state formula

US President Joe Biden and several leaders in the West are pimping “two-state” solutions – which shall lead to creating a purely terrorist state at the doorstep of Israel. During his Israel visit, Biden lectured Israelis stating, “We must keep pursuing peace. We must keep pursuing a path so that Israel and the Palestinian people can both live safely, in security, in dignity, and in peace. For me, that means a two-state solution”.

It is nothing new that the madness of a two “state solution” thus dividing up Israel into a state for the Jews and a state for the Islamist terrorists has been on the minds of Joe Biden, administration officials (including those huge numbers of Muslim staffers inside White House), EU leaders and the media.

Following October 7 Hamas pogrom, prior to his Israel visit, Joe Biden called Mahmoud Abbas and scheduled a meeting with him.

US Secretary of State Blinken had met with Abbas the day before.

According to an official of Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party which runs the Palestinian Authority, “Blinken even demanded before he met with him that there be a condemnation” of the Hamas attacks. But no such condemnation was forthcoming.

Nevertheless, the media falsely reported that Mahmoud Abbas had disavowed Hamas. In reality, a statement was planted in a readout of a call with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro without Abbas’ knowledge. When Abbas found out, he had it removed.

Abbas’s actual reaction to the Hamas murder of women and children was to assert the right of the “Palestinian people to defend themselves against the terrorism of settlers and the occupation forces”.

While Biden and Blinken were preparing to meet with the terrorist leader, a terror unit that is part of Abbas’ Fatah party was claiming credit for collaborating with Hamas on the attacks.

A spokesman for the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades boasted that the “together with the rest of the Palestinian resistance factions” it “carried out several operations behind enemy lines as part of ‘the Al-Aqsa Flood’ battle”, which is the Hamas name for the attacks, and claimed that “we killed and took captive occupation soldiers” as part of a “joint operations room”.

Biden’s alternative to Hamas was actually killing Israelis in coordination with Hamas.

While the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades appears on the list of foreign terrorist organizations, making it a crime for Americans to fund it, its parent organization, the Palestinian Authority, benefits from massive infusions of cash and political support from Washington DC.

In 2022, Joe Biden met with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas and boasted that, “I reversed the policies of my predecessor and resumed aid to the Palestinians — more than a half a billion dollars in 2021”.

Although Palestinian terrorists’ leader Mahmoud Abbas refused to meet Joe Biden despite the fact that Biden has been giving millions of dollars to Fatah party’s terrorist front Palestinian Authority – Biden and his DC officials continued talking about “Two State Solution” and even warned that if Israel defeats Hamas and Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza, it must replace it with the Palestinian Authority and its terrorists to begin the cycle of violence and terror all over again thus putting Israel under second-phase of Palestinian terrorist threats.

Despite it is evidently proved that more than 58 percent of Palestinians prefer Hamas kingpin Ismail Haniyeh to Mahmud Abbas, and while more than 81 percent of Palestinian terrorists do not believe that a permanent peace will ever be achieved unless Israel is totally “destroyed”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken put in a call to Abbas to tell him, “that Hamas terrorists do not represent Palestinians”.

Europe’s most-influential EuroNews, quoting a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center’s survey said, a growing number of Israelis are beginning to doubt the feasibility of a two-state solution, with only 35 percent of respondents believing that a peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine can be achieved. This marks a 15-percentage point decrease from a decade ago, and the lowest figures to date.

Notably, the sentiment against a two-state solution has significantly shifted among the Arab Israelis compared to the Jewish Israelis. Arab Israelis are now 33 percent less likely to believe in this approach compared to 2013. Their Jewish counterparts are 14 percent less likely to see this possibility in the same time period.

It is essential to mention here that the Pew Research Center’s survey was conducted in April and published in September this year – weeks before October 7 Hamas pogrom.

In fact, Joe Biden and those Western leaders do not admit a simple fact – there is no scope for any “Two State Solution”. The only solution lies with dismantling the statehood idea of Palestinian terrorists and declaring such notoriety as illegal.

Global leaders also need to understand, their two-state solution is based on a myth and a lie. It defies history, geography, and reality. Moreover, as no one in the world would agree to allow Islamic State (ISIS) in establishing its caliphate anywhere in the world or Al Qaeda to own a country, granting statehood to Palestinian terrorists should also be totally rejected.