A recent report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) sheds light on the contentious strategies employed by the Gaza-based Hamas militants in their conflict with Israel. The report, titled “Hamas Is Known To Use Hospitals, Ambulances, Mosques, Churches And Schools As Shields For Its Military Activity”, highlights instances where Hamas has allegedly exploited civilian infrastructure to shield its military operations from potential Israeli strikes.

According to the report, various leaders and commentators from the Middle East have condemned Hamas for deploying tactics such as launching rockets from hospital roofs and using schools and religious buildings to store weapons. The United Arab Emirates’ Federal National Council member Dirar Belhoul Al-Falasi revealed in a 2020 video interview that Hamas operatives had fired a rocket from a hospital in Gaza to provoke an Israeli response.

Similarly, Egyptian-American writer Magdi Khalil criticized Hamas in a 2014 interview with Al-Jazeera TV, questioning the morality of using civilian spaces as launch sites for attacks. He accused Hamas of hiding in hospitals and mosques, endangering the lives of innocent people to serve their own agenda. These instances, he argued, were part of Hamas’s strategy to manipulate public sentiment by exploiting the deaths of civilians, especially children.

The Middle East Media Research Institute, established in 1998, aims to provide accurate translations of media content in the region, particularly in Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese. It endeavors to support counterterrorism officials, law enforcement agencies, and other authorities by supplying reliable information on extremist activities and threats in the Middle East.

Despite attempts by Hamas to manipulate narratives, recent incidents have highlighted the challenges in verifying claims. A reported bombing of a Gaza hospital initially led to widespread condemnation of Israel, but subsequent investigations indicated that the hospital remained largely undamaged, raising doubts about the authenticity of Hamas’s accusations.

The report also underlines Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s critical remarks about Hamas, accusing the group of deserting the Gaza populace during the 2008-2009 conflict, leaving them without essential emergency vehicles.

While the conflict between Hamas and Israel remains highly contentious, voices from various quarters continue to highlight the controversial tactics adopted by Hamas in its struggle against Israel. Critics emphasize the detrimental impact of Hamas’s actions on the civilian population and stress the need for accurate reporting and a nuanced understanding of the complex realities on the ground.

The unacceptable acts of Hamas

The issue of supporting terrorist acts has always been a topic of global concern, with various organizations across the world drawing attention for their involvement in violent actions. One such organization is Hamas, which has consistently been in the spotlight for its use of terrorist tactics.

Hamas, or the Islamic Resistance Movement, is a Palestinian terrorist group founded in 1987. While it began as a social and political movement, it has since evolved into a complex terrorist entity with a military wing. The organization is recognized as a terrorist group by a number of countries, including the United States, the European Union, Canada, and Israel.

Hamas’s methods have included suicide bombings, rocket attacks, and other forms of violence specifically targeting civilians. Their actions have led to the loss of innocent lives, both Israeli and Palestinian. Terrorism not only results in the tragic loss of lives but also perpetuates a cycle of violence that has profound consequences for peace and stability in the region.

One of the most alarming aspects of Hamas’s actions is its use of civilian infrastructure and human shields, effectively placing innocent Palestinians in harm’s way. This cynical tactic endangers the lives of those they claim to protect. When military operations are carried out in densely populated areas, it leads to civilian casualties and suffering, further deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region.

The international community, including leading human rights organizations and peacekeeping bodies, has widely condemned the use of terrorism by Hamas.