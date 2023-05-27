Actual meaning of Biden administration’s democracy, human rights and freedom of expression

While the Biden administration has been lecturing the world about democracy, rule of law, human rights and freedom of expression, their own record on all of these fields are not only deplorable but it also exposes their double-standard in their continuous actions.

On May 24, 2203, Biden’s State Department has announced new visa policy exclusively for Bangladesh under which “the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services”.

It further said: “Actions that undermine the democratic election process include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedoms of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views”.

Now let us see what US President Joe Biden, his administration and the intelligence agencies are doing and have done in the past (under Obama administration) to suffocate freedom of press and freedom of expression as well as how they have been involved in vote rigging and intimidation of political opponents.

According to media reports, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) opened an investigation into independent journalist Matt Taibbi on December 24, 2022, the same day he published what he called “the most explosive of the Twitter files reports titled ‘Twitter and other government agencies’.

The Twitter Files published by Matt Taibbi on Christmas Eve were based on documents passed to the social media platform by the FBI-led Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF). The documents showed Twitter “was receiving content recommendations in bulk from an array of federal agencies through the FBI, about a range of topics — from domestic extremist groups in the US to leftist activists in Venezuela to Ukraine, Joe Biden, and the energy company Burisma”, Taibbi noted.

“Moreover, Twitter was joining Facebook, Microsoft, Verizon, Reddit, and perhaps two dozen other firms in attending regular FITF-led gatherings. At that ‘industry meeting’, companies often received an ‘OGA briefing’, usually about foreign policy matters. ‘OGA’ is generally understood to be a euphemism for intelligence services in general, or the CIA in particular”.

Before the Christmas Eve filing, the FBI had denounced previous publishing of the Twitter Files as the work of “conspiracy theorists” whose “sole purpose” was “discrediting the agency”.

Taibbi noted: “If earlier reports made the Bureau unhappy, what reaction would this story inspire?”

That would not become clear until a May 24, 2023 letter to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel was published by House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, detailing the IRS investigation into Taibbi that was launched on December 24, 2022.

“Ostensibly the case was about my 2018 tax return, about which even the IRS doesn’t claim to have contacted me for three years before this new ‘assign date’”, noted Taibbi, editor of the online magazine Racket on Substack. “New details about my IRS case should unnerve any journalist, or any American, for that matter”.

The opening of the investigation preceded a visit to Taibbi’s home by an IRS agent on March 9, the day he testified in Congress about the Twitter Files and government censorship.

The IRS letter released by Jordan also states:

On January 27, 2023, the IRS assigned an agent to Mr. Taibbi’s case to initiate face-to-face contact. The IRS documents reflect that the case agent performed an extensive investigation of Mr. Taibbi, using publicly available search engines and commercial investigative software such as Anywho, Consumer Affairs, LexisNexis Accruint, and Google. The IRS’s dossier about Mr. Taibbi included information such as Mr. Taibbi’s voter registration records, whether he possessed a hunting or fishing license, whether he had a concealed weapons permit, and his telephone numbers.

“When the IRS checks to see if you have a carry permit and visits your home, at a time when they owe you money, it’s time to worry”, Taibbi said.

Commenting on Twitter Files, Miranda Devine wrote in The New York Post:

“Elon Musk half-delivered on his promise to tell all about Twitter’s censorship of The New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election. What was missing were details of specific warnings we know the FBI made to Twitter about a Russian “hack and leak operation” involving Hunter during their weekly meetings with top executives of the social media giant in the days and weeks before The Post published its exclusive bombshell.

“We know that FBI Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan testified Tuesday in a lawsuit against the Biden administration brought by Republican attorneys that he organized those weekly meetings with Twitter and Facebook in San Francisco for as many as seven Washington-based FBI agents in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

“Twitter’s then-head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth has stated in a sworn declaration that he was told during those meetings to expect “hack-and-leak operations” by state actors involving Hunter Biden.

“Twitter cited its new “hacked materials” policy on October 14, 2020, when it locked The Post’s account for two weeks and censored our story revealing an email from Hunter’s Ukrainian benefactor thanking him for meeting with his father, the then-VP, in Washington, DC. The email was not “hacked material”; it came from Hunter’s laptop, which was the legal possession of Delaware computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac. The Post published an image of the Dec. 2019 subpoena issued to Mac Isaac for the laptop which Hunter had abandoned at his store eight months earlier.

This example proves – the US administration and its intelligence agencies are politically biased and had violated their oath by immorally supporting Joe Biden and his scandalous son Hunter Biden, for which they surely deserve stern legal consequences. But my question here is – shall the United States can prove its sincerity about commitment of allowing freedom of expression and freedom of press? Impossible! Because, what America says it does just the opposite.

Obama-Biden’s mischief in supporting lies of Hillary Clinton

According to Special Counsel John Durham, former CIA Director John Brennan and other top intelligence brass were well aware that “Russian collusion” was concocted by Hillary Clinton and her team during the 2016 presidential election, but moved quickly to protect its origins and get it into the hands of investigators. Obama, Biden and the entire intelligence establishment were desperately helping Hillary Clinton in somehow stealing the 2016 election victory from Donald Trump, as Democrats wanted Hillary Clinton to become America’s first female president and make history.

John Durham’s final report, which names all of the major players in the ‘Russian collusion’ scheme yet took no action against them, said that, in late July 2016, the intelligence community received intelligence that Hillary Clinton planned to “vilify” Donald Trump by linking him to Russia to distract from her private server scandal and steal the election result from Trump.

The intelligence was so “significant” that John Brennan reported on it to President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden and others at the White House on July 28, 2016, just days after receiving it.

The next morning, on July 29, 2016, John Brennan briefed FBI Director James Comey on the White House meeting. After speaking with Comey and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, he and other CIA officials tried to limit the spread of the Clinton plan, Durham’s report said.

Shall the US authorities now prosecute Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and those big bosses in the intelligence agencies for bluffing people with a false allegation? Can the US Congress now ban Joe Biden from running in the 2024 presidential election for his criminal abetting Hillary Clinton’s vicious agenda? In my opinion, nothing will happen, as the United States has already become a Banana Republic. Under such circumstances, can a morally and economically corrupt Joe Biden and his administration, including Biden’s partner in crime Antony Blinken, interfere into domestic issues of a foreign country – such as Bangladesh or any other country?

Crime and corruption plagued Biden family

While US President Joe Biden and other members of his family, including America’s First Son Hunter Biden are facing specific allegations of numerous crimes and corruption, Biden’s lawyers did not hesitate in sending threatening message to Marco Polo, a non-profit research group exposing corruption and blackmailing, for the “crime” of publishing details of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop. The Daily Mail report said, “Hunter Biden’s ‘sugar brother’ attorney sent ‘threatening’ texts to a group investigating the First Son’s laptop – and is now the subject of a legal ethics complaint over other alleged underhand tactics.

“In texts exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com, Hollywood entertainment lawyer Kevin Morris called a member of right wing transparency group Marco Polo a ‘fing moron’, ‘fnuts’, said ‘I’m going to take all your money’, ‘I know where you live’ and ‘You’re going to enjoy being a buttboy for 20 years dude. Lube up’.

“Morris sent the crude texts to a Marco Polo investigator, who had been messaging the lawyer posing as a potential ally for Hunter’s defense case”.

Marco Polo has recently announced that it is gearing up to launch a new website on June 1, 2023, that will serve as a repository for almost every image on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

Did the US authorities take any action against Kevin Morris under the existing law of the land for committing such a serious crime? No! Why? Because, Joe Biden is a man of double-standard – so are the members of his entire administration.

What does the Biden administration actually want from Bangladesh?

While in February this year, notorious George Soros has waged war against India with the ulterior agenda of planting a government pliable to his needs, Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has recently become lobbyist of pro-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in exchange for millions of dollars, and in my opinion, the first dirty card he has succeeded in playing against ruling Awami League government and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the latest visa policy announced by the State Department. It may be mentioned here that, George Soros is the godfather of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Now the prime target of Joe Biden, Antony Blinken and George Soros is to force Bangladesh to put its growing relations with India and China on pause, and dedicatedly listen to Washington’s dictation. With this agenda, Washington wants to plant a puppet government or regime in Bangladesh through which it would play cards against India, Myanmar and China. Though Bangladesh is a tiny country in size, it has become extremely important as far as geopolitics is concerned. For this reason, western powers, including the United States and its NATO allies shall continue to play nasty games inside Bangladesh and it can only be countered only by a patriotic government in Dhaka. If Islamists and puppets of the West finally succeed in coming to power in Bangladesh, it will pose serious security threats to India, China and the region.