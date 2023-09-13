Addressing youth involvement in violent extremism in Pakistan

Pakistan currently grapples with a multitude of challenges that seem to have converged at a critical juncture in its history. Against the backdrop of last year’s devastating flash floods, the nation is now confronting a fresh wave of violent extremism. This wave couldn’t have emerged at a more precarious time, as Pakistan already contends with severe political turmoil and the worst economic crisis in its history.

The historic devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, coupled with skyrocketing prices of electricity, petroleum, and basic commodities, has plunged society into economic turmoil. Job losses are mounting, businesses are closing, and poverty is on the rise. This dire economic situation has created a vulnerable pool of unemployed youths who are easy prey for terrorist groups and extremist ideologies.

Over the past year and a half, this situation has yielded tangible results. The deteriorating law and order situation is evident, with a record-breaking 99 terrorism incidents reported across the country in August, the highest monthly total since November 2014. According to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), these attacks resulted in 112 deaths and 87 injuries, primarily among security forces personnel and civilians. Compared to July, there was a 93 percent increase in militant attacks, with 54 reported incidents. In the first eight months of 2023, at least 22 suicide attacks occurred, resulting in 227 deaths and 497 injuries.

Pakistan has experienced a staggering surge in terrorism incidents over the past 18 months. According to the annual Global Terrorism Index (GTI) by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), terrorism-related deaths in Pakistan increased by a whopping 120 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year. This alarming rise, with a death toll reaching 643 in 2022 compared to 292 deaths in the prior year, constitutes the second-largest increase in terrorism-related deaths globally for that year.

In August, a tragic incident of religiously motivated violence unfolded in Jaranwala Tehsil of Faisalabad district. Enraged mobs attacked churches and the homes of local Christians over unverified reports of Quran desecration. The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) reported that at least 17 churches were vandalized in Jaranwala, leading to the arrest of over 145 individuals allegedly involved in the attacks.

Another disturbing trend is the emergence of highly violent and extremist behaviors among young political workers in the country. Recent months have witnessed a series of violent incidents involving young political activists, reflecting a new form of extremism among the youth. Some observers dismiss this as a power struggle between rival factions, but the situation is more complex than it appears.

These examples highlight two critical aspects: first, Pakistan is grappling with terrorism fueled by linguistic, religious, regional extremism, and political instability; second, young people are playing a central role in nearly all of these incidents.

It’s worth noting that Pakistan currently boasts the largest percentage of young people in its history. According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), approximately 64 percent of Pakistan’s population is under 30 years of age. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) statistics reveal that over 45 percent of eligible voters are under 35. However, a substantial portion of this youthful demographic is unemployed. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), Pakistan’s unemployment rate among individuals aged 15 to 24 is 10.8 percent, surpassing rates in neighboring countries like India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Pakistan needs to generate an average of 1.3 million additional jobs annually, as the working-age population is expected to grow from four million to around five million by 2035.

Efforts to address Pakistan’s challenges are underway. In a recent meeting with the business community in Karachi, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir assured them of bringing US$100 billion in investments from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait to revive the nation’s ailing economy. The government has also initiated various measures to promote a counterterrorism narrative and incorporate it into policy discussions.

Efforts such as the National Action Plan (NAP), Paigham-e-Pakistan, Dukhtran-e-Pakistan, and National Security Policy offer valuable insights into these challenges while proposing comprehensive solutions.

Recommendations include developing a national curriculum to combat extremism and terrorism, educational reforms, teacher training, eliminating hate materials, madrassah education reform, responsible use of social media, youth engagement in extracurricular activities, strengthening the rule of law, reducing sectarianism, and addressing youth’s growing sense of insecurity.

To overcome these challenges, a multi-pronged approach is required. Given the impact of political upheaval, economic crisis, and terrorism on the youth, socio-economic analysts emphasize the need for meaningful engagement of young people in both economic and political spheres. This requires concerted efforts from both the state and society, involving short-term and long-term policy measures to protect youth from extremist narratives and radicalization.

Considering Pakistan’s sizable and growing youth population, their voices should be incorporated into policies and initiatives that affect them. Digital technologies can be employed as powerful platforms for youth engagement and empowerment. To fully harness the potential of youth for employment, entrepreneurship, and engagement, the government should ensure their access to technology and offer courses on using computer and internet-based technologies with a focus on practical skills.

Furthermore, legislation mandating consultation and engagement with young people on policies and interventions that impact them can provide an avenue for their voices to be heard. Re-establishing student unions at universities and colleges can serve as a platform for political training and positive youth engagement, with appropriate checks to prevent political party interference. Additional platforms for young people to participate in policymaking processes should be created.

Young people should be actively involved in political processes, as it strengthens the state. To provide youth with exposure to decision-making processes at the grassroots level, two-way youth engagement platforms can be established at the local government level. Encouraging youth to vote is another way to engage them in a healthy activity and strengthen democracy. Ensuring political involvement can serve as an antidote to extremism among politically active youth.

The solution to Pakistan’s challenges lies in engaging and empowering its youth. Addressing extremism and radicalization requires not only economic and security measures but also active participation of young people in shaping the nation’s future.