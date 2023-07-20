Toxic masculine Islamist influence Andrew Tate wants Britain to be “fully Islamic” soon. He thinks, Britain and other Western nations are in free fall, with little or no efforts to preserve their own heritage and history. He further believes, the core value of the Judeo-Christian ethic has largely been discarded. Biblical values are now deemed to be outdated and “white supremacist”, even though Christianity originated in the Middle East.

Responding to the news of a Muslim billionaire winning rights to turn the Trocadero, one of London’s most famous landmarks, into a mosque, Tate expressed his happiness and had this to say about Islamic culture:

“This building is literally dead centre in the middle of London’s historic centre. Amazing news. The only alternative to Islam for the brits are pride flags as they no longer have any innate culture or patriotisim. Allah is the best of planners and I look forward to seeing The Islamic republic of Great Britistan in her final form. Alhamdulillah Britain will be fully Islamic soon”.

Tate later deleted this tweet.

As Andrew Tate looks forward to seeing the “Islamic Republic of Great Britain”, fans have been shocked by what he said.

Earlier, Andrew Tate apologized for his comments on Islam and Islamic State:

Commenting on Andrew Tate’s such statement, eminent write Christine Douglass-Williams wrote in Jihad Post:

In large part due to the subversion of the Christian ethic in the West, particularly under the influence of Islam and wokeism, instability is on the rise. The rule of law, including the freedom of speech, is under attack. In such situations, the most zealous entities generally prevail. Islam and Communist China are now the most dominant forces worldwide. Unless there is a strong Judeo-Christian resurgence in the West, the West is finished. David Horowitz’ book Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America gave sufficient warning, not only for America but for all Western countries founded on the principles of Christianity.

Sir Roger Scruton also makes a powerful argument in defense of Western culture in his book, Culture Counts: Faith and Feeking in a World Besieged. Scruton indicates that “self-knowledge and self-confidence are the gift of serious cultures.” The Western culture has lost both, and is embracing anything and everything goes except Christianity.

Christina further wrote: “The silence of the Churches throughout Western society’s transformation and abandonment of the Biblical ethic that once supported a strong, free society has now ushered in a new era. A vacuum has been created for whomever and whatever possesses enough zeal to dominate”.

Anglo-American influencer, kickboxer and online sex business owner Andrew Tate who was arrested in December 2022 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group only acted to further his notoriety has been released from custody into house arrest in Romania.

Last year, Andrew Tate sparked severe controversy through a TikTok video that promoted male dominance, female submission and wealth. It garnered up to 11.6 billion views. Infamous to be the most googled man in 2022 Tate’s first communications show a rhetorical shift as he now signals to two distinct pools of fans.

In an October 24, 2022, post on his Gettr account, Tate announced that he converted to Islam, writing: “This is why I’m Muslim. Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert. ‘So be patient, Indeed the promise of Allah is TRUTH’. Quran 30:60”. The post included a video purportedly showing a transgender Methodist minister preaching at a church service.

Holding on to his red pill, blue p*ill incels (involuntary celibates), Tate tells them they are not free and “living in the matrix”. But he also signals to another fan base with the proclamation: “We must defeat Shaytan” [the Islamic version of Satan].

In October 2022, in a TikTok video Andrew Tate said in a now-deleted viral TikTok video that “ISIS are the real Muslims because ISIS do exactly what the book says. Kill everyone who’s not a Muslim and chop people’s heads off and set them on fire and be fucking raging lunatics. But all the other Muslims go: ‘they’re not real Muslims because I read the book and ignore those parts.’ Well then, you’re not fucking Muslim, because you’re ignoring the fucking book”.

This TikTok video was shared on October 25, 2022 by a pro-ISIS media outlet, Bariqah News Agency on Telegram, which praised Andrew Tate for his statements. Later, on October 29, Tate discussed his conversion and beliefs in an October 29 podcast with British Muslim podcaster Mohammad Hijab, saying that elites in Western cultures promote feminism so that women are forced to work outside the home while their children are indoctrinated through schools, the internet, and “the matrix”.

While sharing Andrew Tate’s video, Bariqah News Agency said:

“Andrew Tate – 99.99% of the world’s women hate him because he is against feminists and says that a woman’s place is in the home, and that she should obey the man. [Then] Andrew Tate announces his conversion to Islam [and] there was a massive influx of tweets by women affiliated with Islam who cursed him, including some who announced they would leave Islam because Tate joined… Good, let them be replaced… No, we have in the video clip above Andrew Tate before his conversion to Islam acknowledging that the men of the Islamic State are the real Muslims and no one besides them, because they adhere to the teachings of the Qur’an and Sunna literally, while those who read the Qur’an and disregard its teachings are not really Muslims”.

Andrew Tate discussed his conversion, views, and beliefs in an October 29, 2022 podcast with British Muslim podcaster Mohammad Hijab. Tate said that Islam reflects his beliefs about personal standards and self-reliance, and explained how Islamic theology is consistent with his belief in a strong and fear-inspiring God. Tate said that feminism has been used to sneak “insanity” into people’s minds and to convince women to avoid having kids and to not respect their husbands.

Mohammad Hijab interjected that feminism is dangerous and serves the economic interests of elites in the West, and Tate agreed, adding that the elites are scared of him because he can make them lose money and interfere with their influence. He elaborated that in modern society, currencies are inflated and both parents are forced to work in order to prevent women from sharing their husbands’ worldviews and in order to enable schools, the internet, and “the matrix” shape the future by controlling youth.

It may be mentioned here that Mohammed Hijab is known for his controversial remarks, including declaring “We love death” at a pro-Palestine rally and making threats against Hindus in Leicester.

As researchers turned to the challenge of incel and its potential for violence, Andrew Tate moved into a new scene – the toxic masculine Islamist scene, creating the potential for an incel-Islamist radical cross over, opposition to which becomes even more challenging and complex.

Following his conversion to Islam has been peppered with a toxic masculine Islamism, characterized by an obsession with the male physique, a desire to rule over women and undermine values of tolerance and equality. His choice of Islamic mentors highlights the extreme path he is on. He can be seen learning from none other than Mohammed Hijab, known for his controversial remarks, including declaring “We love death” at a pro-Palestine rally and making threats against Hindus in Leicester.