Are Bangladesh diplomats capable of confronting anti-state propaganda?

In the face of nefarious anti-Bangladesh propaganda propagated by groups such as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and pro-militancy forces, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged Bangladeshi diplomats to remain vigilant against such disinformation. Speaking during the conference of Bangladeshi envoys in Europe, she emphasized the importance of countering misleading narratives and misinformation that tarnish the country’s image in the international community.

The Prime Minister instructed the foreign ministry to equip envoys with accurate information to dismantle falsehoods effectively. She also stressed the need for enhanced activity in places where international organizations operate, preventing them from falling prey to misleading propaganda.

Prime Minister Hasina pointed out that some individuals, who have sought refuge abroad after committing crimes, are among those responsible for spreading misinformation about Bangladesh. These individuals, she noted, have never contributed to the country’s progress and are now resorting to propaganda campaigns aimed at undermining its reputation.

While addressing the issue, she criticized the BNP for siphoning off significant amounts of money from the country, questioning their ability to genuinely invest in its welfare. She further highlighted that certain individuals, who have faced repercussions for corruption and crime, are now orchestrating campaigns against the government from overseas, raising concerns about the funding sources behind such endeavors.

The Prime Minister expressed her disappointment with countries that provide shelter to criminals and human rights violators while turning a blind eye to the victims of their actions. She also lamented the imposition of sanctions on agencies like RAB (Rapid Action Battalion), which are actively engaged in combating terrorism and militancy, leading to a lack of confidence and increased criminal activities.

Emphasizing her government’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and militancy, Sheikh Hasina highlighted the Awami League’s efforts to protect human rights. She underscored the need for international cooperation in bringing to justice those responsible for heinous crimes against her family.

What Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said is extremely important. Under the present circumstance, one may raise the question of whether Bangladeshi diplomats, particularly in Western nations, can effectively counter anti-Bangladesh propaganda and conspiracies. The author points out their repeated calls for action to counteract such falsehoods have gone unnoticed, implying that there might be a lack of willingness among diplomats to confront these challenges.

For the last five years, I have been repeatedly urging the government to put special emphasis on countering anti-Bangladesh propaganda as well as doing something effective in also countering conspiracy and lobbyist acts of BNP and its Islamist-jihadist cohorts. But it seems, those dozens of articles that I have written even during the past six months failed to get the attention of anyone. No one even cared when I had repeatedly called upon Bangladesh missions abroad to take effective measures in not only countering anti-Bangladesh propaganda but also to take appropriate measures and BNP-Jamaat’s desperate bids of misleading the Western policymakers with lies and concocted stories. Very unfortunately, even the press section at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi failed to show any example of their efficiency by getting a series of articles published in the Indian media in favor of Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh. Similarly, our missions in London, Washington, Beijing, Moscow, and other Western capitals have absolutely failed in showing their efficiency by getting articles published in the leading media outlets countering lies and falsehood of BNP, Jamaat and anti-Bangladesh elements.

I don’t actually want to believe that members of the Bangladesh missions abroad are incapable or inefficient. Instead, I would rather think, they are not willing to counter the anti-Bangladesh propaganda or notorious lobbyist acts of BNP, Jamaat and other evil forces. I would hate to believe, reason behind their inactions and silence is to not put themselves under the direct wrath of the BNP-Jamaat nexus. They want to maintain a safe distance. This is something which is called hypocrisy or betrayal. Undoubtedly Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is fully aware of such dubious behavior.

Once again, I would like to say – immediate measures should be taken to effectively, vigorously and expeditiously counter anti-Bangladesh propaganda in the Western and international media. At the same time, the Awami League government needs to take urgent measures I actively combating the false narratives disseminated by the BNP-Jamaat nexus to safeguard the country’s reputation and interests on the global stage.