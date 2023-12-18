Bangladesh has no reason to fear Western threats

In recent times, Bangladesh has faced challenges orchestrated by groups led by convicted terrorist Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Amidst this, certain Western nations, particularly the United States, along with affiliated rights groups and media outlets, have embarked on a campaign of multifaceted conspiracies targeting the nation and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. There are concerns that Tarique Rahman seeks to compromise Bangladesh’s integrity, sovereignty, and independence to serve as a puppet for Western interests, especially if aided by undemocratic and destructive methods, including acts of terrorism.

Meanwhile according to Russian state-run news agency TASS, Russian Foreign Minister Spokesperson Maria Zakharova on December 15 said: There are serious grounds to fear that in the coming weeks an even wider arsenal of tools for pressure, including sanctions, may be used against the unfavorable to the West Bangladeshi government. Key industries may come under attack, as well as a number of officials who, without evidence, may be accused of obstructing the democratic expression of the citizens’ will in the upcoming parliamentary elections on January 7, 2024. In case the USA is not satisfied with the results of the people’s vote, the attempts to further destabilize the situation in Bangladesh along the lines of the Arab Spring are likely.

Unfortunately, there is little chance that Washington will come to its senses and refrain from another rude interference in internal affairs of a sovereign state. However, we are confident that despite all the external scheming, eventually it will be the friendly people of Bangladesh and no one else who will decide the issue of power in Bangladesh.

While external forces appear poised to interfere, the resolve of the Bangladeshi people remains pivotal in determining the country’s future leadership, as highlighted by veteran Indian journalist MJ Akber. Acknowledging Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s efforts in fostering democracy, inclusive nationalism, gender equality, and poverty alleviation, Akber emphasized the reluctance of global powers to support nationalist leadership, preferring compliant puppets.

MJ Akber said, “They want puppets who can serve their interest while pretending to serve Bangladesh”.

“She is a unifier. She did not divide”, Akbar said. “Superpowers who want to divide the polity of Bangladesh — they never support nationalists”.

“You have to deal with all kinds of neighbors. But you have to keep in mind that do not lose your friends in the efforts to placate your enemies or foes”, MJ Akber said.

While replying to a question on superpowers’ threat to impose sanctions if the elections are not held free and fair, MJ Akber said, “Bangladesh is no longer a fearful country. It is not right to think that Bangladesh will be afraid if you show fear”.

He appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership and said she is the leader of Bangladesh’s second Liberation War from dictatorship.

“She needs to be respected for the brave role she played against the post-75 dictatorship. And I think this should be celebrated”.

When asked how India sees the challenges that Bangladesh is currently facing, Akbar said: “Bangladesh can deal with its own challenges well”.

He said Bangabandhu has changed the course of the history of the region by liberating Bangladesh in 1971.

“Today Bangladesh has become a nation of opportunities under the leadership of his daughter Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh is not helpless”.

Veteran journalist Akber’s insights echo the sentiment that Bangladesh, under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, should prioritize its alliances wisely without sacrificing friendships to placate adversaries. He commended Hasina for her pivotal role in liberating the country from post-1975 dictatorship, emphasizing her significance in Bangladesh’s history.

Indeed, Bangladesh need not fear undue external pressures, especially considering the complexities and challenges currently faced by the Biden administration in the US. With impending domestic issues and a looming presidential election, the capacity for extensive interference in foreign affairs, including Bangladesh, appears limited. With these realities, Biden administration cannot accomplish its wrong goal in Bangladesh and succeed in helping Islamists and terrorists return to power and turn the country into sanctuary of violent extremism.

Moreover, as America is heading towards its next presidential and general election, which will be held on November 5, 2024 – less than eleven months from now, and it already is predicted by multiple polls that Joe Biden either shall be defeated by Donald Trump or Democratic Party may replace him with another candidate by April next year. Meanwhile, Biden is facing multiple issues – starting from economic challenges in the United States to his failure in securing additional fund to continue Ukraine war. In brief, extremely difficult time awaits Biden, and in such case, it won’t be possible on his part to continue his agendas targeting foreign nations – including Bangladesh. This is not my mere assumption. This is my prediction based on facts and statistics.

While the immediate concerns from external entities may still persist, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government should prioritize exposing the terrorist actions perpetrated by Tarique Rahman and the BNP. Drawing parallels between their actions and past notorious groups like Pakistan’s Muttahida Qawmi Movement and its infamous leader Altaf Hussain can effectively underscore the dangers posed by such elements. Shedding light on these activities can rally international support by illustrating the threat these entities pose to stability and peace, portraying them as forces more insidious than imagined.