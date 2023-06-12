Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is making remarkable strides towards economic prosperity and global recognition. With a population of 170 million Bangladeshis, the country has been actively combating radical Islamic militancy since the Prime Minister assumed office in 2009. Bangladesh has consistently pursued policies aimed at strengthening its international image, and the latest development in this pursuit is the normalization of its relationship with Israel.

In a significant move, the Bangladesh government has removed the words “except Israel” from its recently issued e-passports, enabling its citizens to travel to any country in the world. Previously, Bangladeshi passports included a statement stating their validity for “All countries of the world, except Israel.” However, this restriction has been abolished, aligning Bangladesh with international norms and opening up new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

It is important to note that despite Israel being one of the first four countries to recognize Bangladesh’s independence in 1971, diplomatic relations between the two nations have not been established. Nevertheless, the issuance of passports falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the decision to remove travel restrictions on Israel is solely within their purview. The passport change does not imply formal recognition of Israel, as clarified by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Israel has successfully forged diplomatic ties with several Muslim nations in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates. This has resulted in fruitful economic and technological collaborations between Israel and these countries. With the prospect of Bangladeshi citizens being able to visit Israel using the newly issued passports, opportunities for cooperation in technology, economy, and other sectors will arise. Bangladesh stands to benefit significantly from Israel’s highly advanced medical and scientific sectors, aligning with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s vision of advancing the country’s IT industry.

Furthermore, Israel’s oral insulin holds great potential for Bangladesh’s large diabetic population. Cooperation between Bangladesh and Israel would facilitate the introduction of this innovative treatment, revolutionizing the country’s healthcare sector. The collaboration between the two nations promises to open new channels for growth and development, particularly in the vital area of health.

Bangladesh has consistently pursued a foreign policy of “Friendship to all, malice to none,” a guiding principle that has been reaffirmed through the removal of travel restrictions for its citizens. By embracing diplomatic dialogue and cooperation, Bangladesh seeks to strengthen its global standing while benefiting from the expertise and advancements of other nations.

Normalization of the relationship between Bangladesh and Israel will undoubtedly bring about a significant boost to Bangladesh’s economy and defense capabilities. The visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, combined with the cooperative engagement between the two nations, will pave the way for enhanced bilateral ties. As Bangladesh continues on its path to prosperity, it embraces the opportunities presented by normalized relations, fostering a brighter future for its citizens and contributing to global peace and stability.