Bangladesh’s aspiration to become an international aviation hub takes flight

Bangladesh has set its sights on becoming a prominent international aviation hub with the grand inauguration of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka. Recognizing the profound influence of first impressions, particularly in the realm of cities and nations, the new terminal seeks to redefine Bangladesh’s image on the global stage.

The existing Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, constructed in 1980, had seen little renovation over the years and no longer aligned with the modernization and development Bangladesh was experiencing. This ambitious project, which commenced in December 2019, has transformed into a reality that promises to showcase Bangladesh to arriving passengers in a remarkable manner.

The third terminal has been meticulously designed to offer a comprehensive array of facilities to passengers, with approximately 90 percent of its construction work already completed. As Bangladesh positions itself to become a regional aviation hub, several foreign carriers have expressed interest in operating flights to and from Dhaka, which is expected to drive economic growth. Additionally, the terminal will seamlessly integrate with the MRT Line-1 project, connecting it to Kamalapur Rail Station and making it easily accessible to travelers from across the country.

Travelers will have multiple access points to the terminal, including underground connections from Kamalapur Rail Station and the Airport Railway Station, as well as an underground tunnel from the Ashkona Hajj Camp. An elevated expressway will further facilitate convenient access to the terminal. This streamlined connectivity aims to ensure a smooth arrival and departure experience for international passengers.

Despite a soft opening, passengers will need to wait until the end of the next year to fully benefit from the terminal’s services, as equipment calibration and preparation are ongoing. Nevertheless, airlines can utilize the new parking apron and taxiway. With HSIA’s existing two terminals already operating at full capacity, handling eight million passengers annually, the imperative for a world-class terminal became undeniable, especially with expectations of passenger numbers reaching 14 million by 2025 and 24.8 million by 2035.

Inauguration of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) 1 of 5

In tandem with the third terminal project, four additional initiatives are in progress, including the construction of high-speed taxiways alongside the terminal to expedite runway clearance and reduce take-off wait times. To address the ongoing parking issues, the new terminal will offer parking facilities for approximately 1,230 vehicles. The distinguished architect Rohani Baharin designed the third terminal, and construction is being carried out by Mitsubishi and Fujita of Japan and Samsung of Korea.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while inaugurating the third terminal, expressed her vision for Bangladesh to become an international aviation hub. She emphasized the strategic geographical location of Bangladesh, positioned between the air routes of the East and the West, as a key factor in achieving this goal. She underscored the potential for global airlines to use Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and Cox’s Bazar International Airport for refueling, further fueling Bangladesh’s aviation aspirations.

The prime minister highlighted her government’s commitment to upgrading the aviation sector, with plans to implement a new radar system for airway safety and security. Additionally, efforts are underway to establish a direct jet fuel pipeline to HSIA, offering cost and time savings while promoting environmental sustainability. She also mentioned the possibility of constructing another runway at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the future.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina emphasized that the government is focused on ensuring the security of its citizens and striving to transform Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous, and smart country by 2041. The development of the aviation sector is seen as a vital component of this vision.

The inauguration of the third terminal at HSIA marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh’s journey towards becoming a global aviation hub. The enhanced international connectivity it offers is expected to boost trade, commerce, and business, contributing significantly to the national economy. Foreign airlines are eyeing the prospect of starting operations from HSIA in Dhaka, further solidifying Bangladesh’s position in the global aviation landscape.

With 90 percent of the new terminal’s construction complete, travelers can look forward to a remarkable facility that blends elegance with functionality. The terminal’s 12 boarding gates, double entry bridges, and additional 14 boarding bridges are poised to be fully operational, elevating the airport’s capabilities.

The third terminal project, with a total cost of Taka 21,300 crore, represents a significant collaboration between the Bangladesh government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Covering an impressive area of 542,000 square meters, the terminal is set to offer a floor space of 230,000 square meters, featuring 115 check-in counters, 66 departure immigration desks, 59 arrival immigration desks, and 3 VIP immigration desks.

Upon full operation of the third terminal, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s annual passenger and cargo handling capacity is anticipated to double. This expansion will significantly enhance the airport’s ability to accommodate 24 million passengers (including the old terminals) annually and handle 500,000 tons of cargo each year.

The terminal’s connectivity extends to a multimodal transport system, integrating with an elevated expressway, an underground railway (MRT-5), and the airport railway station via an underground tunnel. Additionally, hajj pilgrims will benefit from an underground tunnel linking the terminal to the Ashkona hajj camp.

The operation and maintenance of the third terminal are expected to be managed by a Japanese company under a public-private partnership, further emphasizing Bangladesh’s commitment to global aviation excellence.